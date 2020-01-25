NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,899 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53.

