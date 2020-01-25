NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $324.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

