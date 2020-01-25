NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

