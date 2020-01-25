NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $440,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,001,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

