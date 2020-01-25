NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $368,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 3,672.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,510,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 226,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

