New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,537 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $176,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

