New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $135,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 289.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Booking by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded down $30.24 on Friday, reaching $1,962.96. 578,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,025.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

