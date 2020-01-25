New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $114,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 5,689,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,775. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

