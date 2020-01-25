New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $315.43 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Comcast worth $315,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Comcast by 61.6% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 38,944,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

