New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $151.73 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Linde worth $151,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Linde by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,396,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after buying an additional 61,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,173,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,910. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $156.88 and a 52 week high of $214.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

