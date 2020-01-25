New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $105.24 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $105,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cigna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.02. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.