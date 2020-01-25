New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $97,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $133.76 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

