New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.