Neutron 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a market capitalization of $487,460.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

