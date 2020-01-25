Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.42. Neurotrope shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 3,158,562 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurotrope during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

