Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $440.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,647,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.02 and its 200 day moving average is $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

