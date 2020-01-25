Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $426.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $353.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,647,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

