Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $415.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.58.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,647,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

