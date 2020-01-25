Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Huber Research cut Netflix from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.58.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.16. 17,647,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Netflix by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $7,809,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $96,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

