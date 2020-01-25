NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.24.

NTAP stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. 1,485,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in NetApp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

