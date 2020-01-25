Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.18 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of NTGN stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Neon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

