Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $29.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 1,899,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,857. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.