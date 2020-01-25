Needham & Company LLC Increases Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $44.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 74,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,476. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,362,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 729,325 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.