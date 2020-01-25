Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DERM. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dermira from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Get Dermira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DERM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,455. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Dermira has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Dermira by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 250,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dermira by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dermira by 747.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 360,852 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dermira by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Dermira by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,433 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.