Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $27.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

UCTT opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $362,240.00. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,150 shares of company stock worth $1,260,675. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,336,000 after acquiring an additional 187,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 127,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 488,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

