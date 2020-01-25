Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rose 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 1,585,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,481,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The firm has a market cap of $107.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 413,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nautilus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 345,892 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 90.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 558,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 264,628 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

