Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NTUS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 138,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $471,380.00. Insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $965,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

