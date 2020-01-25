Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 5,500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,683,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 49.4% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.66% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $413,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.57. 17,907,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,793,963. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

