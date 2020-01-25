National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGHC. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,210. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. National General has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National General will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $104,417.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National General by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,493,000 after purchasing an additional 213,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 332,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National General by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 714,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 374,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

