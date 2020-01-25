National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NBHC. Stephens raised National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 310,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,621. National Bank has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 24.70%. National Bank’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National Bank by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,087,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.