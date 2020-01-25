National Bank Financial Boosts Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$240.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$215.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$223.75.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$216.46 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$201.63 and a 1-year high of C$229.20. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$566.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$562.93 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 4.5200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.