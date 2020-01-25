NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.06

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.06 and traded as low as $46.80. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 1,026 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Loveman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $25,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,806 shares in the company, valued at $443,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NACCO Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.