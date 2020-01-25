Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBRV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

