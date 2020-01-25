Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to report earnings per share of ($1.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($1.52). Myokardia reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($6.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.11) to ($4.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOK. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Myokardia stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 236,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Myokardia by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Myokardia by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

