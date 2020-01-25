Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Mplx reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mplx has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.