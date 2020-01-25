Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EZJ. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Commerzbank raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,435.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,194.93. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

