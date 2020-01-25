Morgan Stanley Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $60.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAG. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 248,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.