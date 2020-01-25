Morgan Stanley Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $60.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAG. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.
Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 248,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.
In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
