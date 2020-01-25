Morgan Stanley Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $89.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,893,000 after acquiring an additional 574,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after acquiring an additional 342,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.