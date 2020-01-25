Morgan Stanley Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $76.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Shares of HLNE stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $67.37. 83,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,004. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.
In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
