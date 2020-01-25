Morgan Stanley Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $76.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $67.37. 83,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,004. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

