Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Receives GBX 315.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.83 ($4.15).

Several research firms have weighed in on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Helen Bunch bought 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez bought 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.62 million and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.21.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.