Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.30-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

Moog stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,796 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62.

