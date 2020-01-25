Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Hits $3.99 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 51% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00735302 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,884,480 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

