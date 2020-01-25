Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of MOMO traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,905,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Momo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Momo by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Momo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Momo by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,595,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,108,000 after purchasing an additional 142,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

