MMOCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,541.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $167,141.00 and approximately $4,541.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00055543 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 109,457,076 coins and its circulating supply is 61,373,699 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

