Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. Microvision shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 7,933 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microvision news, Director Brian V. Turner purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microvision by 230.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Microvision by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microvision by 117.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

