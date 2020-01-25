Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.04. 24,468,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,381,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.97. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

