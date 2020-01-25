Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

