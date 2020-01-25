Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $92,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,432,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,218,568. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

