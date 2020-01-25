Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.22. 2,853,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.