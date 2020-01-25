MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 30,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,266. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

